‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in cinemas
Asma Malik
02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in cinemas
Share

KARACHI - Acclaimed TV serial Meray pass tum ho (MPTH) has set a trend by screening its finale in cinema screens across Pakistan. After MPTH, the team behind Ehd-e-Wafa is also gearing up to screen the final episode in cinemas.

'Good luck to team Ehd e Wafa': DG ISPR 02:53 PM | 19 Sep, 2019

ISLAMABAD - DG ISPR has wished good luck to the upcoming TV serial Ehd E Wafa cast in a heartwarming post. He also ...

While preparations are being made, there is no confirmation as of yet. “We have held discussions over the matter but right now the decision is yet to be made. We will have a discussion with Momina Duraid soon who will have the final say over this,” Safie Hassan the director of the show told a local news outlet.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
'Just call me Harry', requests former British ...
05:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan
03:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Celebrities speak out against the brutal ...
02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in ...
02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love
01:20 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Family court directs Mohsin Abbas to pay monthly ...
01:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Just call me Harry', requests former British prince
05:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr