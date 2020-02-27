‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in cinemas

KARACHI - Acclaimed TV serial Meray pass tum ho (MPTH) has set a trend by screening its finale in cinema screens across Pakistan. After MPTH, the team behind Ehd-e-Wafa is also gearing up to screen the final episode in cinemas.

While preparations are being made, there is no confirmation as of yet. “We have held discussions over the matter but right now the decision is yet to be made. We will have a discussion with Momina Duraid soon who will have the final say over this,” Safie Hassan the director of the show told a local news outlet.

