TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan
Share
Feroze Khan is convinced that the TikTok app is a societal cancer.
Tik tok is cancer. I repeat, cancer ! pic.twitter.com/5hx1EQqgb6— Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) February 26, 2020
The actor lashed out at the popular social media app in wake of a viral video of a girl dancing at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum.
Khan also made a reference to another TikTok video that was recorded at a graveyard.
A lot of Khan’s fans have called out the TikTok video in front of Jinnah’s mausoleum for what they’ve perceived as disrespectful.
Trueeeee. I’m shocked why would she do that respect the dead atleast 😑 sad— Mothira (@IamMathira) February 26, 2020
Totally agreed. It's not only waste of time but it's distracting our youth from their main goals.— Dr Ayesha (@Dr_AyeshaNavid) February 27, 2020
Strongly agree— Sobia Ali 🇵🇰 (@Sobizz1) February 26, 2020
Yes 100% right— 💫afridi_fangirl (@ziddi_afridian) February 26, 2020
On Tuesday, February 25, the Mazar-e-Quaid’s administration reached out to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to have the video deleted from all social media platforms.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Masoumeh Ebtekar: Iran's vice president infected by coronavirus11:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Hadi Khosrowshahi: Iran's ex-ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus11:47 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan's Aviation division establishes emergency ...11:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan, Qatar agree to further enhance economic cooperation11:19 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pink Floyd: PM Imran tweets Roger Waters’ video criticising ...11:10 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
-
- Celebrities speak out against the brutal treatment of Muslims in Delhi02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in cinemas02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019