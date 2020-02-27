TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan

Sheherbano Syed
03:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan
Feroze Khan is convinced that the TikTok app is a societal cancer.

The actor lashed out at the popular social media app in wake of a viral video of a girl dancing at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum.

Khan also made a reference to another TikTok video that was recorded at a graveyard.

A lot of Khan’s fans have called out the TikTok video in front of Jinnah’s mausoleum for what they’ve perceived as disrespectful.

On Tuesday, February 25, the Mazar-e-Quaid’s administration reached out to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to have the video deleted from all social media platforms.

