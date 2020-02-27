TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan is convinced that the TikTok app is a societal cancer.

Tik tok is cancer. I repeat, cancer ! pic.twitter.com/5hx1EQqgb6 — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) February 26, 2020

The actor lashed out at the popular social media app in wake of a viral video of a girl dancing at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum.

Khan also made a reference to another TikTok video that was recorded at a graveyard.

A lot of Khan’s fans have called out the TikTok video in front of Jinnah’s mausoleum for what they’ve perceived as disrespectful.

Trueeeee. I’m shocked why would she do that respect the dead atleast 😑 sad — Mothira (@IamMathira) February 26, 2020

Totally agreed. It's not only waste of time but it's distracting our youth from their main goals. — Dr Ayesha (@Dr_AyeshaNavid) February 27, 2020

Strongly agree — Sobia Ali 🇵🇰 (@Sobizz1) February 26, 2020

Yes 100% right — 💫afridi_fangirl (@ziddi_afridian) February 26, 2020

On Tuesday, February 25, the Mazar-e-Quaid’s administration reached out to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to have the video deleted from all social media platforms.

