Celebrities speak out against the brutal treatment of Muslims in Delhi

Sheherbano Syed
02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Celebrities speak out against the brutal treatment of Muslims in Delhi
Celebrities are raising their voices against the communal violence in Delhi.

Delhi has been lurched with violent protests for months now in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Mobs wielding iron rods, bricks and bamboo sticks and attacked the homes of Muslims amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” After forcing inside the homes, they went on a rampage and started beating people and breaking household items.

The death toll in ongoing protests escalated to 18, with more than 200 people injured in the clashes.

With #DelhiBurning and #DelhiViolence trending on Twitter since Monday, many celebs took to Twitter to speak out against the brutality and ruthlessness.

Armeena Khan

Mansha Pasha

Hareem Farooq

Sana Bucha

Sonam Kapoor

Swara Bhasker

Javed Akhtar

