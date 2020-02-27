Celebrities speak out against the brutal treatment of Muslims in Delhi

Celebrities are raising their voices against the communal violence in Delhi.

Delhi has been lurched with violent protests for months now in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Mobs wielding iron rods, bricks and bamboo sticks and attacked the homes of Muslims amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” After forcing inside the homes, they went on a rampage and started beating people and breaking household items.

The death toll in ongoing protests escalated to 18, with more than 200 people injured in the clashes.

With #DelhiBurning and #DelhiViolence trending on Twitter since Monday, many celebs took to Twitter to speak out against the brutality and ruthlessness.

Armeena Khan

In a state of despondency about the events around the world. Why is there so much hate? Why do you want to kill eachother? Do you not bleed the same red? This is just beyond sad. We never learn do we? — Armeena Khan 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) February 25, 2020

Mansha Pasha

Horrifying!

Hindutva terrorists!

So terrifying to see what is happening in India

Prayers for all minorities and all ppl in India fighting and protesting against these bigots https://t.co/4OGyTRiMFo — manshapasha (@manshapasha) February 25, 2020

Hareem Farooq

With more than 200mil muslims living under your flag how can the govt let this happen. Kudos to ones standing up & protecting their own despite having an extremist as their PM. Its time to raise voice for this unjust in India aswell. https://t.co/Fcg9S9MDxT — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) February 25, 2020

Sana Bucha

“تم زمین پے ظلم لکھ دو

آسمان پر انقلاب لکھا جائے گا۔۔۔

سب یاد رکھا جائے گا۔۔۔۔

سب یاد رکھا جائے گا۔۔۔” #DelhiViolence #Modi #ShameOnDelhiPolice https://t.co/ENSLUK147Q — Sana Bucha (@sanabucha) February 25, 2020

Sonam Kapoor

Horrendous. Praying very hard . https://t.co/Y1b22dmnr6 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 25, 2020

Swara Bhasker

I HAVE NO WORDS! #DelhiRiots — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 25, 2020

Javed Akhtar

the level of violence is being increased in Delhi . All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed . An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for “ the final solution “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 25, 2020

