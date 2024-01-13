PTI loses bat as CJP Qazi Faez Isa restores ECP order ahead of General Election 2024

The Supreme Court on Saturday set aside the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) order that reinstated “bat” as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) electoral symbol for the upcoming general elections.

The verdict was announced shortly before midnight after a hearing that lasted two days.

After hearing arguments of both PTI and the ECP, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa remarked that he will consult his co-judges before coming up with his observations.

“Both sides argued the case well. We will have a discussion. Let’s see what we come up with; can’t say anything yet,” the CJP added before the bench took a break.

A three-member bench — comprising the CJP, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali — heard the ECP’s petition challenging the PHC decision to restore the PTI’s election symbol.