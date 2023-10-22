Israel ramping up Gaza strikes amid destruction campaign to force displacement of Palestinians

JERUSALEM – Jewish forces announced intensifying attacks on the Gaza Strip Geneva amid systematic destruction of buildings and residential houses in Palestine as part of deadliest military attacks.

Israeli armed forces have warned Gazans to evacuate their home and move to the central and southern sections, in what is said to be another humanitarian crisis for distressed Palestinians.

As the world condemned Israeli aggression, Tel Aviv military spokesman Daniel Hagari warned that strikes targeting Palestinian groups will deepen, cautioning Gaza residents to leave their homes.

Occupational forces said they are planning to intensify attacks to minimize risks in the upcoming stages of the war.

Over the weekend, the first humanitarian aid convoy of 20 trucks was allowed into the Gaza Strip since the war started some two weeks back.

Israeli forces started its siege of Gaza after the Hamas assault and so far Israel's air and missile strikes killed at least 4,385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children.