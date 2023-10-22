Two-year-old paralysed in Karachi as Pakistan reports fourth poliovirus case this year

KARACHI – Health officials confirmed the fourth poliovirus case in the country’s largest city Karachi, as the crippling disease has now paralyzed a 2-year-old boy.

Infants are vulnerable to polio, while the government continued efforts to eliminate the disease as the virus has been eliminated from the rest of the world, though Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to report cases.

In Karachi, the polio virus was found in a 2-year-old child from Gadap Town. The virus has been confirmed in an Afghan child who was affected by the virus on October 03.

Sindh Health Department confirmed the polio case in a child, and it was the first case of polio in the region in three years.

The country of 240 million registered three polio cases in 2023, in contrast to ongoing efforts eradicating disease that causes severe paralysis.

Last year, around 20 polio cases were reported across Pakistan.

