Pakistan

Two-year-old paralysed in Karachi as Pakistan reports fourth poliovirus case this year

10:11 AM | 22 Oct, 2023
Two-year-old paralysed in Karachi as Pakistan reports fourth poliovirus case this year
KARACHI – Health officials confirmed the fourth poliovirus case in the country’s largest city Karachi, as the crippling disease has now paralyzed a 2-year-old boy.

Infants are vulnerable to polio, while the government continued efforts to eliminate the disease as the virus has been eliminated from the rest of the world, though Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to report cases.

In Karachi, the polio virus was found in a 2-year-old child from Gadap Town. The virus has been confirmed in an Afghan child who was affected by the virus on October 03.

Sindh Health Department confirmed the polio case in a child, and it was the first case of polio in the region in three years.

The country of 240 million registered three polio cases in 2023, in contrast to ongoing efforts eradicating disease that causes severe paralysis.

Last year, around 20 polio cases were reported across Pakistan.

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.

Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.8 283.5
Euro EUR 295.1 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.6 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.75 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.47 743.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.03 39.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 893.55 902.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.29 58.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down today amid drop in international market

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.

With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150.  The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.

The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.

Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460

