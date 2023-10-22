Two-year-old paralysed in Karachi as Pakistan reports fourth poliovirus case this year

KARACHI – Health officials confirmed the fourth poliovirus case in the country’s largest city Karachi, as the crippling disease has now paralyzed a 2-year-old boy.
Infants are vulnerable to polio, while the government continued efforts to eliminate the disease as the virus has been eliminated from the rest of the world, though Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to report cases.
In Karachi, the polio virus was found in a 2-year-old child from Gadap Town. The virus has been confirmed in an Afghan child who was affected by the virus on October 03.
Sindh Health Department confirmed the polio case in a child, and it was the first case of polio in the region in three years.
The country of 240 million registered three polio cases in 2023, in contrast to ongoing efforts eradicating disease that causes severe paralysis.
Last year, around 20 polio cases were reported across Pakistan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.5
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.
With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.
The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.
Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
