Is President Alvi arranging a meeting between Imran Khan, and Nawaz Sharif?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to his homeland for political comeback where he attended a massive power show ahead of elections due next year.
The return of PML-N chief has been touted for quite some time by his party leaders, who hopes his political clout will rekindle the party’s popularity and the three-time premier is now looking to rule the country of 240 million for the fourth time.
The return of Nawaz Sharif is said to be a new era in the country’s politics, as he will lead the party’s election campaign. Soon after his return, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan hinted at a meeting between incarcerated leader Imran Khan and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif brokered by President Arif Alvi.
Speaking with a local TV channel, the former minister said President Alvi should call Nawaz Sharif and Khan for dialogue, saying Alvi holds a position of serving on the top during the tenures of his party and his foes.
PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah responded to the development, saying the PTI chairman was not ready to sit with anyone. Recalling the PTI regime, Sana said everyone knew what he had done for over three and a half years.
He also confirmed that so far no message was delivered to the PML-N or any other political party by the PTI chairman.
Nawaz Sharif, told his supporters in Lahore he did not want to take revenge on anyone and the only thing he wanted was the welfare of the people of Pakistan.
Addressing a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, Sharif said he wanted to serve the nation and Pakistan needed to make progress at double speed. Sharif said he worked day and night to solve Pakistan's problems, but he and his family members were implicated in cases and imprisoned.
Sharif said that state institutions, political parties and the pillars of the state would have to work in unison. He said that he could say on the basis of 40 years of his experience that Pakistan could not make progress until and unless all stakeholders don't work together.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.5
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.
With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.
The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.
Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
