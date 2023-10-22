Is President Alvi arranging a meeting between Imran Khan, and Nawaz Sharif?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to his homeland for political comeback where he attended a massive power show ahead of elections due next year.

The return of PML-N chief has been touted for quite some time by his party leaders, who hopes his political clout will rekindle the party’s popularity and the three-time premier is now looking to rule the country of 240 million for the fourth time.

The return of Nawaz Sharif is said to be a new era in the country’s politics, as he will lead the party’s election campaign. Soon after his return, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan hinted at a meeting between incarcerated leader Imran Khan and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif brokered by President Arif Alvi.

Speaking with a local TV channel, the former minister said President Alvi should call Nawaz Sharif and Khan for dialogue, saying Alvi holds a position of serving on the top during the tenures of his party and his foes.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah responded to the development, saying the PTI chairman was not ready to sit with anyone. Recalling the PTI regime, Sana said everyone knew what he had done for over three and a half years.

He also confirmed that so far no message was delivered to the PML-N or any other political party by the PTI chairman.

Nawaz Sharif, told his supporters in Lahore he did not want to take revenge on anyone and the only thing he wanted was the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

Addressing a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, Sharif said he wanted to serve the nation and Pakistan needed to make progress at double speed. Sharif said he worked day and night to solve Pakistan's problems, but he and his family members were implicated in cases and imprisoned.

Sharif said that state institutions, political parties and the pillars of the state would have to work in unison. He said that he could say on the basis of 40 years of his experience that Pakistan could not make progress until and unless all stakeholders don't work together.