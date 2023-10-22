  

Search

PakistanViral

Is President Alvi arranging a meeting between Imran Khan, and Nawaz Sharif?

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 22 Oct, 2023
Is President Alvi arranging a meeting between Imran Khan, and Nawaz Sharif?
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to his homeland for political comeback where he attended a massive power show ahead of elections due next year.

The return of PML-N chief has been touted for quite some time by his party leaders, who hopes his political clout will rekindle the party’s popularity and the three-time premier is now looking to rule the country of 240 million for the fourth time.

The return of Nawaz Sharif is said to be a new era in the country’s politics, as he will lead the party’s election campaign. Soon after his return, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan hinted at a meeting between incarcerated leader Imran Khan and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif brokered by President Arif Alvi.

Speaking with a local TV channel, the former minister said President Alvi should call Nawaz Sharif and Khan for dialogue, saying Alvi holds a position of serving on the top during the tenures of his party and his foes.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah responded to the development, saying the PTI chairman was not ready to sit with anyone. Recalling the PTI regime, Sana said everyone knew what he had done for over three and a half years.

He also confirmed that so far no message was delivered to the PML-N or any other political party by the PTI chairman.

Nawaz Sharif, told his supporters in Lahore he did not want to take revenge on anyone and the only thing he wanted was the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

Addressing a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, Sharif said he wanted to serve the nation and Pakistan needed to make progress at double speed. Sharif said he worked day and night to solve Pakistan's problems, but he and his family members were implicated in cases and imprisoned. 

Sharif said that state institutions, political parties and the pillars of the state would have to work in unison. He said that he could say on the basis of 40 years of his experience that Pakistan could not make progress until and unless all stakeholders don't work together. 

Nawaz Sharif tells supporters he doesn't want to take revenge

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:41 PM | 21 Oct, 2023

PTI says Nawaz is a ‘coward fugitive returning under judicial ...

05:24 PM | 21 Oct, 2023

Nawaz Sharif tells supporters he doesn't want to take revenge

11:04 AM | 21 Oct, 2023

Thousands of PML-N supporters flock to Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif

09:44 AM | 21 Oct, 2023

Pakistani PM Kakar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian ...

09:24 AM | 21 Oct, 2023

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif returns home back after four years of exile to ...

10:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Pakistan President Alvi visits Embassy of Palestine, slams Israel and ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:32 AM | 22 Oct, 2023

Is President Alvi arranging a meeting between Imran Khan, and Nawaz Sharif?

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 22 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope -22 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.

Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.8 283.5
Euro EUR 295.1 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.6 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.75 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.47 743.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.03 39.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 893.55 902.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.29 58.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down today amid drop in international market

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.

With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150.  The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.

The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.

Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 208,350 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: