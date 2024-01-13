ECP extends election symbol allotment process

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s election oversight body has extended the time for allotment of electoral symbols to the candidates for the next general elections.

The process of allotting electoral symbols to the candidates will continue till 9:00 pm for the convenience of candidates and political parties, a spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan said in a statement.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline to file nominations expired on Dec. 24, with 28,626 candidates submitting their nominations for national and provincial assembly elections.

It was followed by the process of scrutiny of nominations till Dec. 30. The process of receiving appeals from the candidates continued till Jan. 3, which were finalized by Jan. 10.

The last date for candidates to withdraw nominations was Jan. 12, but the ECP on Friday extended the time period by a few hours.

“To facilitate political parties and candidates, the election commission has extended the time for withdrawal of nomination papers,” the regulator said on Friday.

“Now, the candidates can withdraw their nominations till 9pm tonight.”

Returning officers (ROs), appointed by the ECP, will now issue electoral symbols to candidates.