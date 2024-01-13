Search

Pakistan General ElectionsElections 2018General Elections 2024

ECP extends election symbol allotment process

Web Desk
07:46 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
ECP extends election symbol allotment process

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s election oversight body has extended the time for allotment of electoral symbols to the candidates for the next general elections.

The process of allotting electoral symbols to the candidates will continue till 9:00 pm for the convenience of candidates and political parties, a spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan said in a statement.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline to file nominations expired on Dec. 24, with 28,626 candidates submitting their nominations for national and provincial assembly elections. 

It was followed by the process of scrutiny of nominations till Dec. 30. The process of receiving appeals from the candidates continued till Jan. 3, which were finalized by Jan. 10. 

The last date for candidates to withdraw nominations was Jan. 12, but the ECP on Friday extended the time period by a few hours. 

“To facilitate political parties and candidates, the election commission has extended the time for withdrawal of nomination papers,” the regulator said on Friday. 

“Now, the candidates can withdraw their nominations till 9pm tonight.” 

Returning officers (ROs), appointed by the ECP, will now issue electoral symbols to candidates.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:34 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Election Commission to allot electoral symbols today as polls next ...

10:49 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

ECP to share revised list of candidates as seventh phase of polls ...

04:29 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

ECP responds to Senate resolution to postpone Elections 2024

10:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

TLP unveils election manifesto, new party flag

02:32 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Mohsin Dawar's convoy comes under attack in Waziristan during ...

02:22 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

ECP files appeal against PHC’s ruling to take 'bat' from PTI

Most viewed

10:02 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

General elections 2024: PTI unveils list of candidates for Peshawar ...

09:19 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

MQM-P finalises candidates from Karachi for elections 2024; Check ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:35 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Marwat says Imran Khan will withdraw controversial tickets

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 13 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 13 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 January 2024

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Karachi PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Islamabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Peshawar PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Quetta PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sialkot PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Attock PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujranwala PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Jehlum PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Multan PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Bahawalpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujrat PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nawabshah PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Chakwal PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Hyderabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nowshehra PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sargodha PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Faisalabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Mirpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: