ECP extends election symbol allotment process

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s election oversight body has extended the time for allotment of electoral symbols to the candidates for the next general elections.
The process of allotting electoral symbols to the candidates will continue till 9:00 pm for the convenience of candidates and political parties, a spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan said in a statement.
The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline to file nominations expired on Dec. 24, with 28,626 candidates submitting their nominations for national and provincial assembly elections.
It was followed by the process of scrutiny of nominations till Dec. 30. The process of receiving appeals from the candidates continued till Jan. 3, which were finalized by Jan. 10.
The last date for candidates to withdraw nominations was Jan. 12, but the ECP on Friday extended the time period by a few hours.
“To facilitate political parties and candidates, the election commission has extended the time for withdrawal of nomination papers,” the regulator said on Friday.
“Now, the candidates can withdraw their nominations till 9pm tonight.”
Returning officers (ROs), appointed by the ECP, will now issue electoral symbols to candidates.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.
On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
