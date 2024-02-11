Search

ECP reserves decision on Nawaz Sharif’s plea to withhold NA-15 result

12:06 PM | 11 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday reserved decision on petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking a restraining order on the final notification of the NA-15 Mansehra-II election result.

A four-member bench of the ECP, led by the chief election commissioner, presided over the hearing.

Nawaz Sharif’s legal representative argued that Form 45 from 125 polling stations in the NA-15 Mansehra constituency had not been issued.

The counsel highlighted the challenges faced in the Kala Dhakka area of the constituency, citing severe backwardness and disrupted communication due to snowfall.

Accusations were made that presiding officers had excluded polling agents, casting doubt on the transparency of the election process. The lawyer contended that ensuring transparent elections was the responsibility of the election commission and asserted that NA-15’s election was not conducted transparently.

The counsel emphasized that Form 47 could not be issued without Form 45 and urged the commission to restrain the final notification of the NA-15 result.

An ECP member from KP questioned whether the election was deemed transparent, to which the lawyer reiterated that transparency was lacking in this constituency.

Unofficial results from all polling stations indicated that independent candidate Shahzada Gustasap Khan secured victory with 105,249 votes, while Nawaz Sharif came in second with 80,382 votes.

