Another Pakistani woman moves to India to marry love of her life

As tensions continue unabated between Pakistan, and India, people of the arch-rival nations are falling for each other and in recent case, a woman from Lahore travelled to Rajasthan to meet her lover.
Reports shared by Indian media claimed that Mahwish, a Lahore based buteacian, moved to India, leaving behind her two young children.
The woman reportedly befriended Rajasthan man on social media and their friendship turned into romantic relationship. She was previously married, but separated from first husband in six years back.
She then got engaged and later married with Indian man via video call in 2022. The duo then met in Saudi Arabia during Umrah last year.
This month, Mehvish traveled from Islamabad to Wagah border and entered India on a 45-day tourist visa. The groom's family received her and took her to their village.
The arrival of Pakistani women also alarmed intel officials, who are currently probing the two. On the other hand, first wife of Indian man also moved court claiming that Rehman’s marriage to Mehvish is invalid due to his failure to legally divorce her.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 29, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 278.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|278.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.