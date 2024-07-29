Another Pakistani woman moves to India to marry love of her life

As tensions continue unabated between Pakistan, and India, people of the arch-rival nations are falling for each other and in recent case, a woman from Lahore travelled to Rajasthan to meet her lover.

Reports shared by Indian media claimed that Mahwish, a Lahore based buteacian, moved to India, leaving behind her two young children.

The woman reportedly befriended Rajasthan man on social media and their friendship turned into romantic relationship. She was previously married, but separated from first husband in six years back.

She then got engaged and later married with Indian man via video call in 2022. The duo then met in Saudi Arabia during Umrah last year.

This month, Mehvish traveled from Islamabad to Wagah border and entered India on a 45-day tourist visa. The groom's family received her and took her to their village.

The arrival of Pakistani women also alarmed intel officials, who are currently probing the two. On the other hand, first wife of Indian man also moved court claiming that Rehman’s marriage to Mehvish is invalid due to his failure to legally divorce her.