Students back to school as educational institutions reopen in Punjab after Winter Holidays

LAHORE – Schools in country’s most populated region Punjab, including provincial capital Lahore, reopened today on Monday after extended Winter Holidays.

The three-week break, which lasted from December 23 to January 12, marked the end of the winter holidays for students in the region.

With students back in school, Punjab Education Department implemented new school timings. Schools will now operate from 8:45 AM, amid cold weather in the region.

The provincial authorities also relaxed school uniform policy, and students are allowed to wear jackets, sweaters, coats, socks, and shoes in any color to ensure warmth and comfort. This temporary relaxation will remain in effect until February 28, 2025.

As per reports, attendance on the first day of school was reported to above average as students were excitedly waiting to return to schools.