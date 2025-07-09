Imran Khan’s sons set to join PTI Protest as family unites for Aug 5 showdown

ISLAMABAD – Sons of former PM and PTI founder Imran Khan, Sulaiman and Qasim, will be joining party’s protest movement next month, Aleema Khan confirmed outside Adiala Jail.

Speaking to media after meeting her jailed brother and former First Lady Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan revealed that Imran Khan decided to lead full-scale protest campaign August 5, the day he completes two years in prison.

She said Khan sent strong message and people should prepare for a decisive movement. He also made it clear that anyone unable to bear the burden of this struggle should walk away now.

Aleema clarified that Sulaiman and Qasim, both of whom currently reside abroad, are returning from US and have informed their father of their intention to join the movement. “They’re not asking for permission. They’re simply telling their father they are ready to stand with him,” she said, adding that the family had previously advised them to stay away from political activity, but the brothers feel compelled to take part this time.

On the other hand, PM’s aide Rana Sanaullah issued stern warning regarding the involvement of Imran Khan’s sons. He said that since both Qasim and Sulaiman are British citizens and unfamiliar with Pakistan’s domestic affairs, their participation in the protest could lead to serious consequences.

Sanaullah also criticized PTI’s protest record, accusing the party of inciting violence and damaging public institutions in the past.