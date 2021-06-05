WATCH – Pakistan’s PM Office shares special documentary on World Environment Day

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan hosts World Environment Day today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared a special documentary that shows how the South Asian country is making efforts to restore the ecosystem.

Sharing the documentary on Twitter, the premier wrote: “The revolutionary Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project has not only revived forest cover but has also helped local communities in earning a sustainable livelihood and provided 83000 jobs amid Covid-19”.

The shot film also shows the efforts being made to conserve mangrove forests and how local communities are taking part in the initiatives that help them in boosting their earnings.