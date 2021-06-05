WATCH – Pakistan’s PM Office shares special documentary on World Environment Day
Web Desk
08:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
WATCH – Pakistan’s PM Office shares special documentary on World Environment Day
Share

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan hosts World Environment Day today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared a special documentary that shows how the South Asian country is making efforts to restore the ecosystem.

Sharing the documentary on Twitter, the premier wrote: “The revolutionary Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project has not only revived forest cover but has also helped local communities in earning a sustainable livelihood and provided 83000 jobs amid Covid-19”.

The shot film also shows the efforts being made to conserve mangrove forests and how local communities are taking part in the initiatives that help them in boosting their earnings.

PM Imran wants developed nations to aid poor ... 03:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the rich countries to provide funds to developing countries ...

More From This Category
Pakistan condemns custodian killing of youth by ...
08:47 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Punjab mulls digital nikah system
04:52 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Pakistan set to open first drive-thru vaccination ...
03:38 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
PM Imran wants developed nations to aid poor ...
03:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Sitara theatre administration booked for flouting ...
02:49 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Two killed in blast at oxygen plant in Islamabad
02:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#Indian actor arrested for 'raping' 5-year-old girl
09:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr