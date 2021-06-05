WATCH – Pakistan’s PM Office shares special documentary on World Environment Day
ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan hosts World Environment Day today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared a special documentary that shows how the South Asian country is making efforts to restore the ecosystem.
Sharing the documentary on Twitter, the premier wrote: “The revolutionary Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project has not only revived forest cover but has also helped local communities in earning a sustainable livelihood and provided 83000 jobs amid Covid-19”.
Watch the special documentary.#WorldEnvironmentDay #GenerationRestoration pic.twitter.com/oRf0LtlT4i
The shot film also shows the efforts being made to conserve mangrove forests and how local communities are taking part in the initiatives that help them in boosting their earnings.
