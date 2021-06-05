Pakistan hosting World Environment Day today with theme of 'ecosystem restoration'

ISLAMABAD – World Environment Day is being celebrated in Pakistan today and the initiative to host World Environment Day is due to its recognition in Nature-Based Solution and Eco-System Restoration.

The South Asian country has been persistently among the top ten countries facing severe impacts of climate change in terms of recurring natural calamities and increased vulnerability due to climate change.

Pakistan in a couple of last years’s achieved promising milestones in a bid to promote nature conservation, climate action, and community development along with gender-inclusive strategies within its available limited resources providing equal opportunities to women of the most vulnerable areas facing environmental degradation.

Pakistan announced to host World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The United Nations environment body approached Pakistan for hosting the Environment Day in recognition of the Prime Minister's speech during the high ambitious coalition of Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

UN also offered the honor of considering Pakistan's global recognition as an international leader in Nature-Based Solution and Eco-System Restoration initiatives like Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation, and Protected Area Initiative.

This year's theme of World Environment Day will be 'ecosystem restoration' with a focus on resetting our relationship with nature.