TikToker Shahtaj Khan’s dance video goes viral

Shahtaj Khan, a prominent Pakistani TikToker and social media influencer, gained prominence following her stint on the Bol TV show "Game Show Ese Chalay Ga."

Her engaging TikTok content and appearances on television have propelled her into the limelight within the media industry, amassing a substantial following of 1.7 million on Instagram.

She maintains an active presence across various social media platforms and recently played an active role in the wedding celebrations of Laraib Khalid and Zarnab Fatima.

However, Shahtaj Khan's dance performances at her close friend Zarnab Fatima's wedding have sparked controversy. Several dance videos circulating on social media depict her dancing to songs like "Qalabaz Dil" and "Aja Nachle," drawing criticism as she seemingly mimicked choreography from the original videos.