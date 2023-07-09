Usman Mukhtar schools netizens trolling Naimal Khawar for surgery

Pakistani former actress Naimal Khawar — who is also the wife of actor Hamza Ali Abbbasi — had previously been trolled by netizens for presumably going under the knife to enhance her facial features. While the internet was busy putting down Khawar, the star's entertainment fraternity peers jumped in to show support.

In a recent Independent Urdu interview of actor Usman Mukhtar, the Anaa famed actress became the topic of discussion regarding her rhinoplasty. The Bench actor emphasized that people glorify mental health on social media platforms but when it comes to execution, everyone is quiet.

The 37-year-old star further spoke in favor of his Aana co-star stating that if people can't say anything good or encouraging, they should stay silent.

"It is a decision someone took for themselves, without harming anyone," the Sinf-e-Aahan star added.

Having worked on multiple successful projects throughout his career, Mukhtar is currently working on Umro Ayyar: A New Beginning opposite Sanam Saeed.