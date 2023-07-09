Search

Pakistan

Alamgir Tareen's fiancé breaks silence on Multan Sultan owner's death

Web Desk 07:03 PM | 9 Jul, 2023
Alamgir Tareen’s fiancé breaks silence on Multan Sultan owner’s death
Source: social media

Alamgir Tareen’s fiancé breaks silence on Multan Sultan owner’s death

Alamgir Tareen, Multan Sultans owner and brother of Jahangir Tareen, has committed suicide on Thursday morning while his death has raised several questions about growing depression in society.

Lately, the fiancé of Alamgir Tareen, Shazia has broken her silence on his death. As several rumors surrounded the shocking death of famous business personality, his fiancee Shazia speaks with a local TV channel and made disclosure.

The woman said Alamgir loved her a lot and they were supposed to tie the knot in near future. When asked about the medical conditions of the deceased, she said that he had nothing major but some skin issues.

Speaking further, Shazia mentioned that Alamgir loved everyone, and was a gentleman who never speaks loudly even with staffers. She remembered him as cricket lover who also happened to be a wanderlust.

Shazia also recorded her statement to police and she mentioned speaking to Alamgir on the phone for about 30 minutes before his death. She said the two talked on routine matters for some time.

In her suicide note, Alamgir cited his multiple medical conditions including dermatitis and mentioned that he was being treated with steroids.

