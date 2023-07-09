Bollywood actress Sana Khan reveals name of her first baby to fans

After former Bollywood actress Sana Khan gave birth to her first baby, netizens were eager to know the name, and Khan did not disappoint!

The star, who embraced motherhood on July 5, 2023, with Surat-based businessman Anas Saiyad, revealed the name of her baby to Indian media portals.

Khan exclusively told Times of India that she chose a name that would have a positive effect on her child. Naming the baby Saiyad Tariq Jamil, Khan said the couple wanted to pick a name that symbolized "piousness, gentleness, care and honesty". Khan added that Jamil means beauty and Tariq means pleasant.

Talking about embracing motherhood, the former actress says, “It’s one of the best feelings in the world and indescribable at the same time. Bringing a new life into the world is unimaginable. I still can’t believe he is my baby; it seems I have come to visit someone else’s child (smiles). It’s a lifetime responsibility, and you are accountable for everything good or bad happening in the child’s life. A woman goes through so many changes during this phase. You feel helpless when your baby cries; they are so tiny you don’t know how to hold them. So, for now, my mother-in-law is changing his diapers.”

According to her, her husband has changed since the arrival of their bundle of joy. “I feel I don’t even know him. He is so different. He gets so emotional while looking at the baby that he sometimes has tears in his eyes. I often see him crying. I even asked him once why he was crying as I was the crybaby in the relationship, and the baby was my partner-in-crime,” Khan stated.