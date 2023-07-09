Search

Technology

You should read this before creating a 'Threads' account

Web Desk 08:44 PM | 9 Jul, 2023
You should read this before creating a 'Threads' account

Users who attempted to remove their accounts on Threads, a new app from Meta, discovered that they were unable to do so unless they delete their Instagram accounts too. 

According to a post from Mark Zuckerberg on the app, Threads, Meta's much awaited take on Twitter, premiered on July 6 and attracted 10 million sign-ups in the first seven hours.

Elon Musk announced temporary implementation of "rate limits," which placed a limit on the number of posts users could read. Musk cited "extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation" from AI companies as the reason for the measures, which have increased buzz around the new platform. 

The internet's biggest and most entertaining experiment of the day so far has been Threads' launch; users are writing on the app to learn how it functions, and many have expressed the opinion that users will start to switch from Twitter to its gleaming new competition. 

However, according to the Threads Supplemental Privacy Policy and a Help Centre page, some other users have reported that after using the app for a few hours and deciding they didn't like it, they wanted to delete their accounts. However, they discovered that they couldn't delete Threads without deleting their Instagram accounts.

Users may erase specific postings or temporarily deactivate their accounts, which prevents other users from seeing their posts until they decide to reactivate their accounts, according to a disclaimer in the app's help centre. However, users have to delete their Instagram account in order to completely erase the profile and data associated with it. 

According to the app's Supplemental Privacy Policy, "Your Threads profile is part of your Instagram account, and may be deleted at any time by deleting your Instagram account."

Some users who sought to remove their Threads accounts turned to Twitter, a competitor, to voice their displeasure with the Meta policy. 

"We can't delete our threads account without deleting our ig?? they knew ppl would instantly hate it so they made it a saw trap," one user remarked in a tweet that has 1.1 million views and 25,000 likes. 

Other users have complained that they feel "trapped" or "stuck" in their Threads accounts, and one user who claimed she decided to deactivate her account rather than delete it advised others not to download the application at all. 

Twitter threatens legal action over Meta's ‘copycat’ Threads

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

Twitter threatens legal action over Meta's ‘copycat’ Threads

10:04 AM | 7 Jul, 2023

Meta rolls out new social network Threads to compete with Twitter

01:02 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Meta to launch Twitter-like app called Threads

12:05 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Here’s how to save your data before Apple permanently deletes My Photos Stream

05:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

WhatsApp now let you transfer chat backup to new phone with simple QR code feature

02:23 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Twitter cuts number of tweets social media users can read each day after recent outage

09:43 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan's debut film to release on July 14

11:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 9, 2023

08:25 AM | 9 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 09, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 09, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: