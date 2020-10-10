Pakistan to soon lift ban on TikTok, confirms IT minister
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Aminul Haq giving a hope to tiktoker said that a ban on TikTok, a short-video sharing app, will soon be lifted.
The federal minister stated this while talking to a private news channel a day after Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) imposed a ban on the app after receiving complaints about indecent content being shared on the platform.
“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” read the PTA statement.
“The application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.”
TikTok has been informed that the Authority is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content.
- #RIPMaulanaDrAdilKhan trends in Pakistan as slain scholar laid to rest01:46 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- 'Biden maintains lead over Trump' in final weeks leading to US ...12:41 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Sindh beat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup12:19 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Awais Zia’s unbeaten 92 power Balochistan to commanding win over KP11:55 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan Citizen Portal moved for regularization of PUCAR employees04:08 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
- Jannat Mirza becomes a top trend on Twitter after TikTok ban03:32 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
- Woman sues Brad Pitt because he allegedly promised to marry her02:45 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020