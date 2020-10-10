Pakistan to soon lift ban on TikTok, confirms IT minister 
08:15 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Pakistan to soon lift ban on TikTok, confirms IT minister 
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Aminul Haq giving a hope to tiktoker said that a ban on TikTok, a short-video sharing app, will soon be lifted. 

The federal minister stated this while talking to a private news channel a day after Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) imposed a ban on the app after receiving complaints about indecent content being shared on the platform. 

TikTok blocked in Pakistan again

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” read the PTA statement.

“The application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.”

TikTok has been informed that the Authority is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content.

