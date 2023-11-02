  

PITB participates in National Workshop for Pakistan Animal Identification & Traceability System

Web Desk
04:57 PM | 2 Nov, 2023
LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) recently participated in a highly anticipated national workshop centred around the Pakistan Animal Identification & Traceability System (PAITS), hosted by the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Islamabad. 

The event garnered participation from esteemed dignitaries including Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research, Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad, Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Akram, as well as representatives from FAO and the livestock department.

During the workshop, the PITB team delivered a comprehensive overview of the diverse modules integrated within the PAITS framework, shedding light on its nationwide implementation and the current status of progress. Furthermore, the team presented a strategic proposal detailing the sustainability roadmap after the completion of the system's pilot phase. The Federal Secretary commended the dedication and efforts of all involved members who played an integral role in the development and successful implementation of this groundbreaking system.

Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad stressed the significance of broadening the project's scope, recognizing its potential as a transformative force in enhancing livestock health and traceability. He emphasized the system's pivotal role in ensuring superior food quality and its alignment with international regulations, further bolstering the export potential of the nation's livestock industry.

"This workshop stands as a testament to the commitment and collaborative efforts behind the PAITS initiative," said Captain Retd. Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad, emphasizing the transformative impact of this technological innovation.

