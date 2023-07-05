Search

Lifestyle

Former Indian actress Sana Khan embraces motherhood

Noor Fatima 09:13 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
Former Indian actress Sana Khan embraces motherhood
Source: Sana Khan (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's former television actress, Sana Khan, who has been blessed with a baby. The former starlet, who bid farewell to the entertainment industry in 2020, married her husband Mufti Anas Sayed and recently shared that she's expecting.

On Wednesday, Khan shared the heartwarming news with her 5.9 million followers on Instagram, and announced the birth of her son. Being parents for the first time, the ecstatic parents prayed to be "the best version" of themselves for their first-born.

Although the 34-year-old star did not reveal the name of her baby nor any pictures, she penned a sweet note stating, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours.”

Social media users including many of Khan's former colleagues and Pakistani actress Yashma Gill sent congratulatory wishes to the new parents.

Prior to her son's birth, Khan candidly spoke about embracing motherhood and opined,'"I have a responsibility to bring up a new life. Kids are a kind of possession from Allah and they need to be taken care of. I try to do everything which is for the betterment of the baby. Yeah, so, I am in my last few weeks, so obviously I am happy, excited, scared. I experience every emotion that a new mom should have. I can’t wait to see my baby to be very honest. But yes, Inshallah, let’s see how it goes.”

 “We have obviously decided the names. We decided on a name for either gender but will reveal it later. However, whatever Allah decides, we will act accordingly," she added. 

Yashma Gill sends love to Indian actress Sana Khan

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Sikh influencer responds to Indian remake of Pasoori, leaves fans in stitches

08:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Shahrukh Khan suffers injury on LA set, undergoes surgery

06:01 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Indian Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal to shoot next film in Lahore

09:06 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

Feroze Khan surprises fan fighting cancer

06:12 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

Mahira Khan leaves fans spellbound with latest Eid video

11:52 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Is Ramsha Khan romantically involved with Ahad Raza Mir?

10:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Former Indian actress Sana Khan embraces motherhood

09:13 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 5 July 2023

09:03 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee slides against dollar, day after comeback in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.

On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: