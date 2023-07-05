Former Indian actress Sana Khan embraces motherhood

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's former television actress, Sana Khan, who has been blessed with a baby. The former starlet, who bid farewell to the entertainment industry in 2020, married her husband Mufti Anas Sayed and recently shared that she's expecting.
On Wednesday, Khan shared the heartwarming news with her 5.9 million followers on Instagram, and announced the birth of her son. Being parents for the first time, the ecstatic parents prayed to be "the best version" of themselves for their first-born.
Although the 34-year-old star did not reveal the name of her baby nor any pictures, she penned a sweet note stating, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours.”
View this post on Instagram
Social media users including many of Khan's former colleagues and Pakistani actress Yashma Gill sent congratulatory wishes to the new parents.
Prior to her son's birth, Khan candidly spoke about embracing motherhood and opined,'"I have a responsibility to bring up a new life. Kids are a kind of possession from Allah and they need to be taken care of. I try to do everything which is for the betterment of the baby. Yeah, so, I am in my last few weeks, so obviously I am happy, excited, scared. I experience every emotion that a new mom should have. I can’t wait to see my baby to be very honest. But yes, Inshallah, let’s see how it goes.”
“We have obviously decided the names. We decided on a name for either gender but will reveal it later. However, whatever Allah decides, we will act accordingly," she added.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.