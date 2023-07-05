Former Indian actress Sana Khan embraces motherhood

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's former television actress, Sana Khan, who has been blessed with a baby. The former starlet, who bid farewell to the entertainment industry in 2020, married her husband Mufti Anas Sayed and recently shared that she's expecting.

On Wednesday, Khan shared the heartwarming news with her 5.9 million followers on Instagram, and announced the birth of her son. Being parents for the first time, the ecstatic parents prayed to be "the best version" of themselves for their first-born.

Although the 34-year-old star did not reveal the name of her baby nor any pictures, she penned a sweet note stating, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours.”

Social media users including many of Khan's former colleagues and Pakistani actress Yashma Gill sent congratulatory wishes to the new parents.

Prior to her son's birth, Khan candidly spoke about embracing motherhood and opined,'"I have a responsibility to bring up a new life. Kids are a kind of possession from Allah and they need to be taken care of. I try to do everything which is for the betterment of the baby. Yeah, so, I am in my last few weeks, so obviously I am happy, excited, scared. I experience every emotion that a new mom should have. I can’t wait to see my baby to be very honest. But yes, Inshallah, let’s see how it goes.”

“We have obviously decided the names. We decided on a name for either gender but will reveal it later. However, whatever Allah decides, we will act accordingly," she added.