Where and in what condition is Imran Riaz Khan now?

ISLAMABAD – A close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan has claimed to have positive information about Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan who has been missing for nearly two months now.

PTI leader Dr Shehbaz Gill said in a tweet on Wednesday that he spoke to a very senior journalist friend who told him that "Imran Riaz is fine and doing well."

Gill said that Imran Riaz Khan has been kept in a better place, the reason for not releasing him is to keep his voice down, now he will be released soon.

Shahbaz Gill praised Imran Riaz's lawyer and wrote that "here it would be wrong if the hard work and commitment of his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq is not appreciated, he acted consciously, not enthusiastically."

The PTI leader also wrote that "those who kept spreading rumors about Imran Riaz will proved to be liars."

He hoped Imran Riaz Khan will soon be released.

Since his detention on May 11, Pakistani journalist and political commentator Imran Riaz Khan's whereabouts remain unknown and the family of the defiant journalist nor the police appear to know where the TV host is.

LHC directed muliple times to present the TV show host before the court but, after he was never presented in court and the deadline keeps extending.

Earlier today, Lahore High Court gave the police till July 25 to find missing anchor Imran Riaz Khan.

Positive developments in the case have been shared with Chief Justice Bhatti today, in the hopes that they may lead to the discovery of the missing anchorperson soon.

The petitioner's attorney expressed assurance that all institutions concerned were devotedly striving to bring him back.