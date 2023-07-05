Search

Pakistan

Where and in what condition is Imran Riaz Khan now?

Web Desk 09:55 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
Where and in what condition is Imran Riaz Khan now?
Source: Social Media

ISLAMABAD – A close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan has claimed to have positive information about Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan who has been missing for nearly two months now.

PTI leader Dr Shehbaz Gill said in a tweet on Wednesday that he spoke to a very senior journalist friend who told him that "Imran Riaz is fine and doing well."

Gill said that Imran Riaz Khan has been kept in a better place, the reason for not releasing him is to keep his voice down, now he will be released soon.

Shahbaz Gill praised Imran Riaz's lawyer and wrote that "here it would be wrong if the hard work and commitment of his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq is not appreciated, he acted consciously, not enthusiastically."

The PTI leader also wrote that "those who kept spreading rumors about Imran Riaz will proved to be liars."

He hoped Imran Riaz Khan will soon be released.

Since his detention on May 11, Pakistani journalist and political commentator Imran Riaz Khan's whereabouts remain unknown and the family of the defiant journalist nor the police appear to know where the TV host is.

LHC directed muliple times to present the TV show host before the court but, after he was never presented in court and the deadline keeps extending.

Earlier today, Lahore High Court gave the police till July 25 to find missing anchor Imran Riaz Khan

Positive developments in the case have been shared with Chief Justice Bhatti today, in the hopes that they may lead to the discovery of the missing anchorperson soon.

The petitioner's attorney expressed assurance that all institutions concerned were devotedly striving to bring him back.

Imran Riaz Khan not in custody of ISI and MI, LHC told

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan armed forces pay tribute to Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan on martyrdom anniversary

10:22 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Boxer Amir Khan ‘desperately asks model Sumaira for revealing pictures’ in new scandal

10:33 AM | 3 Jul, 2023

Three terrorists gunned down in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

08:36 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

What are the current petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan?

02:00 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

Pakistan and India swap prisoner lists

03:12 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

FIA launches money laundering probe against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

02:50 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Nadia Jamil’s house almost submerges underwater after rain

10:54 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 5 July 2023

09:03 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee slides against dollar, day after comeback in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.

On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: