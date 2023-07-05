Search

Wahab Riaz criticized for splashing water on motorists during driving in rain

Web Desk 10:18 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
Source: Wahab Riaz (Instagram)

While heavy rainfall in Lahore is hindering everyday life, a video showing Punjab's Interim Minister for Sports Wahab Riaz visiting the highways after the rain is making rounds on social media for his apparent ignorance.

The video shows the left-arm pacer driving at a high speed and splashing water at other passersby.

Twitter users heavily criticised Riaz for his nonchalant behaviour.

The heavy rains in the provincial capital of Punjab broke a 30-year record in Lahore, where Lakshmi Chowk recorded the highest rainfall of 295 mm. So far 7 people including 2 children and a woman died in roof collapse and electrocution due to rain and other incidents.

Former Pakistani skipper assumed charge as caretaker provincial sports minister in March 2023.

Urban flooding hits Lahore as monsoon rains lash parts of Punjab

