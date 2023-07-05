Wahab Riaz criticized for splashing water on motorists during driving in rain

While heavy rainfall in Lahore is hindering everyday life, a video showing Punjab's Interim Minister for Sports Wahab Riaz visiting the highways after the rain is making rounds on social media for his apparent ignorance.

The video shows the left-arm pacer driving at a high speed and splashing water at other passersby.

وزیر کھیل وہاب ریاض اپنی گاڑی سے لوگوں پر پانی پھینک کر لاہور میں عوامی خدمت کر رہے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/ejAeMzWKNe — Fayyaz Shah (@RebelByThought) July 5, 2023

Twitter users heavily criticised Riaz for his nonchalant behaviour.

Extremely awful act by Sports Minister Wahab Riaz as he can been seen driving carelessly on Lahore Roads which are flooded with water after heavy rain, he can be seen splashing water onto passing vehicles and people who are riding on their bikes. #wahabriaz #Rain pic.twitter.com/czOXf5F1Tt — Rayham Wadud????????????|BA56 Stan (@56rayham) July 5, 2023

The heavy rains in the provincial capital of Punjab broke a 30-year record in Lahore, where Lakshmi Chowk recorded the highest rainfall of 295 mm. So far 7 people including 2 children and a woman died in roof collapse and electrocution due to rain and other incidents.

Former Pakistani skipper assumed charge as caretaker provincial sports minister in March 2023.