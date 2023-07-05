Wahab Riaz criticized for splashing water on motorists during driving in rain

While heavy rainfall in Lahore is hindering everyday life, a video showing Punjab's Interim Minister for Sports Wahab Riaz visiting the highways after the rain is making rounds on social media for his apparent ignorance.
The video shows the left-arm pacer driving at a high speed and splashing water at other passersby.
وزیر کھیل وہاب ریاض اپنی گاڑی سے لوگوں پر پانی پھینک کر لاہور میں عوامی خدمت کر رہے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/ejAeMzWKNe— Fayyaz Shah (@RebelByThought) July 5, 2023
Twitter users heavily criticised Riaz for his nonchalant behaviour.
جب انسان کو عہدہ مل جائے اور وہ عقل سے پیدل ہو ،، تو ایسا ہی کرتا ہے۔July 5, 2023
Extremely awful act by Sports Minister Wahab Riaz as he can been seen driving carelessly on Lahore Roads which are flooded with water after heavy rain, he can be seen splashing water onto passing vehicles and people who are riding on their bikes. #wahabriaz #Rain pic.twitter.com/czOXf5F1Tt— Rayham Wadud????????????|BA56 Stan (@56rayham) July 5, 2023
Very sad to see this video of @WahabViki when bike riders and small car travelers affected by dirty water raised due to his giant land cruiser. Such Kind of act is not fair. He should pardon for it.#WahabRiazShower #WahabRiaz #PardonWahabRiaz pic.twitter.com/QSIV1FngFv— Saqib Ali (@SaqibAliHaidri) July 5, 2023
The heavy rains in the provincial capital of Punjab broke a 30-year record in Lahore, where Lakshmi Chowk recorded the highest rainfall of 295 mm. So far 7 people including 2 children and a woman died in roof collapse and electrocution due to rain and other incidents.
Former Pakistani skipper assumed charge as caretaker provincial sports minister in March 2023.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
