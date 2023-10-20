Who is Fahad Mustafa's celebrity crush?

Everyone has a celebrity, even if you’re a celebrity yourself!

In a recent guest appearance on actor Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, the Jeeto Pakistan famed host and actor, Fahad Mustafa, revealed who is his celebrity crush in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity. Spoiler, she is an icon!

An acclaimed artist himself, Mustafa dominates the industry with critically and commercially successful films and television serials among which Na Maloom Afraad, Load Wedding, Yeh Zindagi Hai, Haal-e-Dil, Bahu Rani, Ae Dasht-e-Junoon, Masuri, Aashti, Pul Siraat, Mastana Mahi, Main Abdul Qadir Hoon, Koi Nahi Apna, Actor In Law, and Quaid e Azam Zindabad are notable.

It is no doubt that Mustafa’s grandeur and stardom make him one of the most sought-after faces, and definitely a crush of millions of women, but the star gave his heart to only one!

While on the podcast, the Mah e Mir star discussed various aspects of his life from his career to personal life. When the host asked Mustafa about his celebrity crush, the actor not only revealed her name but also emphasized that his celebrity crushes keep changing with time, however, one star will always have a special place in his heart.

Adding that he still talks to her and admires her work in the glamor industry, Mustafa named supermodel-turned-actress Vaneeza Ahmed to be his celebrity crush. Vaneeza, who does not need an introduction, is an iconic face of the modeling industry in Pakistan.

Having modeled for international brands like Calvin Klein and Donna Karan, Vaneeza’s achievements speak volumes of her prowess and influence. Apart from modeling, Vaneeza also ventured into the acting industry and starred in Jamal Shah's controversial saga Kal. She was recently seen in Kuch Ankahi.

Mustafa also revealed his admiration for Aaminah Haq, a supermodel in her time.

On the work front, Mustafa carries a string of successful projects and will next be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.