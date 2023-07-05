Search

Sports

CWC23 Quallifier: Scotland knock Zimbabwe out to raise World Cup hopes

Web Desk 10:46 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
CWC23 Quallifier: Scotland knock Zimbabwe out to raise World Cup hopes
Source: ICC

In a decisive clash in Bulawayo, Scotland not only beat Zimbabwe but also knocked their hopes of reaching the World Cup out of the window with a brilliant win on the back of a superb bowling performance.

Zimbabwe, after an unbeaten run into the Super Six stage of the competition, have crashed out of contention after back-to-back losses to Sri Lanka and Scotland.

This puts an end to Zimbabwe's chances of competing in the World Cup. 

Although it's conceivable for them to tie Scotland and the Netherlands for third place on points, assuming that those two teams play each other, one of them will have a higher net run rate than Zimbabwe.

The match was thrilling. Scotland took their time laying the groundwork and eventually reached a score of 102-1 midway through the game. Following a middle-order collapse to 170-7, Michael Leask (48 off 34) and Mark Watt (21* off 15) assisted them in reaching a total of 234.

Zimbabwe would still have expected to reach their goal of 235 runs, but that seemed far away when Chris Sole bowled an opening spell that averaged over 90 mph and claimed three wickets. 

Zimbabwe was 37-4 and out of it when Brandon McMullen defeated Innocent Kaia. Sikandar Raza was early discarded, but Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere mounted a middle-order comeback.

Burl was present, giving Zimbabwe hope when Raza and Madhevere fell for 34 and 40, respectively. When he slog-swept Leask to midwicket with 83 on the board, McMullen made a superb sprinting catch, and the match was soon over.

On Thursday, July 6, Scotland and the Netherlands will compete with a spot in the Cricket World Cup at stake.

Zimbabwe's chances of qualifying for the CWC23 boost with Oman win

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan honours heroes of Special Olympics World Games

08:21 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

When will ACC release Asia Cup 2023 schedule?

11:43 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Sri Lanka earns ODI World Cup 2023 spot with massive win over Zimbabwe

03:00 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

PCB seeks govt’s clearance to participate in ODI World Cup

11:00 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

PCB approaches PM to seek clearance for World Cup participation in India

09:19 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

West Indies miss out on World Cup for first time

10:00 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Nadia Jamil’s house almost submerges underwater after rain

10:54 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 5 July 2023

09:03 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee slides against dollar, day after comeback in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.

On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: