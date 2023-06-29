Zimbabwe's chances of qualifying for the CWC23 boost with Oman win

Zimbabwe have maintained their perfect record in the competition by defeating a determined Oman team in Bulawayo.

In the second match of the Super Six stage of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, Oman showed grit with the bat but were unable to surpass the enormous Zimbabwe total, falling 14 runs short.

This result leaves Zimbabwe top with six points in the Super Six table, strengthening their Cricket World Cup qualification chances with what was Zimbabwe's seventh ODI win in a row.

The stakes have been raised as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 moves to the Super Six stage and the leading talents on each team now have an opportunity to lift their side to a crucial top-two finish.

Sri Lanka and hosts Zimbabwe both start the next phase with four points each, and have several standouts taking the reins to lead their team to the showcase event in India later this year.

Netherlands and West Indies were the other sides to progress from Group A and both have multiple in-form batters boosting their hopes, while Scotland and Oman can turn to more balanced line-ups that guided them out of Group B.