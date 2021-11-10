‘Bed time fail’: NZ PM Jacinda interrupted by daughter during live stream

WELLINGTON – New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was interrupted by her three-year-old daughter, who approached her mother while she was live on a social site.

In a situation familiar to BBC moment, Jacinda was halfway through when a child approached her as she tried to discuss certainty for businesses under Covid-framework.

The Kiwi leader first smiled before turning to talk to her daughter. ‘You're meant to be in bed, darling’, said Jacinda.

She further added “It’s bedtime darling, pop back to bed and I’ll come and see you in a minute, OK? Nanny will take you down to bed.”

The tot was then taken back to bed by her grandmother and the leader returned to the live feed while apologizing for the moment.

She continued saying ‘okay, where were we?’ and as PM tried to continue, the little voice returns: ‘What's taking so long?’

A little embarrassed Jacinda said ‘Okay. I'm sorry, everyone. I'm going to just go and put Neve back to bed because this is well past her bedtime. Thanks for joining me.’

The clip went viral as many parents, who used to work online, relate with the situation. Coronavirus has forced many people to speak virtually yet the most famous was the ‘BBC dad’ whose interview was interrupted by prowling children.