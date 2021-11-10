KP removes, DC, AC Malakand over killing of social activist

Web Desk
02:49 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has removed the deputy commissioner, Malakand, and assistant commissioner, Dargai, over the outburst in the district after the murder of a young rights activist Muhammad Zada.

Reports in local media quoting KP Information Minister Kamran Bangash said CM took the action after widespread protests erupted in Sakhakot, Malakand while an inquiry has been ordered against the sacked officials.

The slain activist reportedly raised the issues against drug cartels, car-lifting gangs, and other crimes, which were being carried out with the patronage of local officials.

The deceased, Muhammad Zada, was gunned down on Monday in College Colony in Sakhakot. Khan took notice of the murder which was committed in broad daylight and ordered top police officials to submit the report at the earliest and arrest those involved.

He assured that those involved in the killing would be brought to justice and extended support to the deceased family. Meanwhile, the attackers fled after killing him.

