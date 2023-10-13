Madhuri Dixit's dance video to "What Jhumka" sets the internet ablaze

Madhuri Dixit, often referred to as the "Dhak Dhak Girl" of Bollywood, is a name that has etched itself into the annals of Indian cinema history.

With her enchanting beauty, captivating grace, and unparalleled dancing prowess, Dixit is not just an actress; she's a timeless legend, an icon who has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. Her journey from a small-town girl to a Bollywood superstar is a tale of talent, dedication, and sheer charisma.

Recently, a sizzling video featuring her grooving to Alia and Ranveer's hit song 'Wat Jhumka' from the movie "Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani" has set social media ablaze.

In this scintillating display, the acclaimed actress dances flawlessly in perfect rhythm, captivating the hearts of fans worldwide. The video, which originally surfaced on the official Instagram account of the clothing brand Jaipur Kurti, swiftly went viral.

The comments section overflowed with fans showering the icon with heartfelt compliments and fire emojis.