Madhuri Dixit's dance video to "What Jhumka" sets the internet ablaze

Madhuri Dixit, often referred to as the "Dhak Dhak Girl" of Bollywood, is a name that has etched itself into the annals of Indian cinema history.
With her enchanting beauty, captivating grace, and unparalleled dancing prowess, Dixit is not just an actress; she's a timeless legend, an icon who has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. Her journey from a small-town girl to a Bollywood superstar is a tale of talent, dedication, and sheer charisma.
Recently, a sizzling video featuring her grooving to Alia and Ranveer's hit song 'Wat Jhumka' from the movie "Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani" has set social media ablaze.
In this scintillating display, the acclaimed actress dances flawlessly in perfect rhythm, captivating the hearts of fans worldwide. The video, which originally surfaced on the official Instagram account of the clothing brand Jaipur Kurti, swiftly went viral.
The comments section overflowed with fans showering the icon with heartfelt compliments and fire emojis.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.9
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.31
|750.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.88
|911.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.08
|170.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.24
|311.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
