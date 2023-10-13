HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

When it comes to leading home appliances brands, Haier has consistently stood at the forefront, known for its innovative and high-quality products. But Haier is not just about providing top-notch appliances; it's also about celebrating the moments that matter. This time, Haier is bringing the excitement of the Cricket World Cup 2023 closer to you with a thrilling offer that's sure to leave you on the edge of your seat.
Cricket fans, this is your moment to shine! Imagine driving away with a brand new 1000 CC car, all courtesy of Haier! It's not just a dream; it could be your reality. And that's not all; Haier is also giving away 3 TOLA GOLD to add some sparkle to your life. How about getting a 100% cashback on your purchase? It's like a double celebration – you get a fantastic LED TV and your money back! But wait, there's more! Haier is offering hundreds of instant prizes, including T-shirts, clocks, and travel bags. It's a winning frenzy!
To participate, all you need to do is purchase any Haier LED TV from any Haier outlet across the country. With that simple step, you'll be entered into an exciting lucky draw. Once you've made your purchase, make sure to fill in your details on the customer copy of the lucky draw coupon. To qualify for the lucky draw, you must mention your name, mobile number, CNIC number, LED Model, address, and the date of purchase. Then, share this card with the GTM concern shop dealer, and you'll receive your gifts as per the campaign's policies.
Don't miss this chance to elevate your Cricket World Cup 2023 excitement and bring home amazing prizes. Head over to your nearest Haier outlet now, purchase a Haier LED TV, and enter the lucky draw for your shot at winning big with Haier's #HaiTayyari to Win a Gaari.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.9
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.31
|750.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.88
|911.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.08
|170.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.24
|311.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
