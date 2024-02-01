Saleem Karsaz– first Pakistani real estate luminary honoured at Burj Khalifa

Saleem Karsaz, the dynamic Group CEO of Aeon & Trisl, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by being honoured at the iconic Burj Khalifa. The Dubai Land Department recognized him as the Highest-Ranked Agent in Dubai, and this prestigious accolade underscores his exceptional contributions to the city's vibrant real estate scene.
As the visionary leader propelling Aeon & Trisl forward, Saleem Karsaz has not only achieved individual recognition. Still, he has also steered the firm to be acknowledged as a Top Agency by renowned developers, including Emaar, Damac, Nakheel, Majid Al Futtaim, and Dubai Properties.
Saleem's success goes beyond professional accolades; it is a testament to the strength of partnerships. In a heartfelt statement, Saleem expressed deep gratitude to his wife, mother, and companions for their unwavering support on the journey to such heights.
Being the first Pakistani real estate luminary honoured at Burj Khalifa, this historic achievement solidifies Saleem Karsaz's standing as a prominent leader in Dubai's competitive real estate market. Saleem's inspiring journey serves as a beacon of motivation for aspiring professionals in Pakistan and globally.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
