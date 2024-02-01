Saleem Karsaz– first Pakistani real estate luminary honoured at Burj Khalifa

Saleem Karsaz, the dynamic Group CEO of Aeon & Trisl, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by being honoured at the iconic Burj Khalifa. The Dubai Land Department recognized him as the Highest-Ranked Agent in Dubai, and this prestigious accolade underscores his exceptional contributions to the city's vibrant real estate scene.

As the visionary leader propelling Aeon & Trisl forward, Saleem Karsaz has not only achieved individual recognition. Still, he has also steered the firm to be acknowledged as a Top Agency by renowned developers, including Emaar, Damac, Nakheel, Majid Al Futtaim, and Dubai Properties.

Saleem's success goes beyond professional accolades; it is a testament to the strength of partnerships. In a heartfelt statement, Saleem expressed deep gratitude to his wife, mother, and companions for their unwavering support on the journey to such heights.

Being the first Pakistani real estate luminary honoured at Burj Khalifa, this historic achievement solidifies Saleem Karsaz's standing as a prominent leader in Dubai's competitive real estate market. Saleem's inspiring journey serves as a beacon of motivation for aspiring professionals in Pakistan and globally.