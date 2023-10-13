Alizeh Shah spotted vacationing in Dubai

Alizeh Shah has been captivating the hearts of millions of fans with her beauty and glamour.

The prodigy ventured into showbiz at a remarkably tender age and raked in accolades for her performance in several hit projects. The actor amassed a huge fanbase enamoured by her innocent allure.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star never shies away from flaunting flamboyance and she found herself entangled in controversies, spanning from allegations of unprofessional conduct to accusations of drug consumption.

On this occasion, the angelic beauty proudly showcased her style in a fresh set of snapshots. Posing in a form-fitting, sleeveless dress that accentuated her hourglass figure, with Burj Khalifa serving as her backdrop.

Here's what fans had to say:

Alizey was last seen in Taqdeer. Some of her notable work includes Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Jo Tu Chahay.