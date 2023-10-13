Ex-minority minister escapes assassination bid near Lahore

LAHORE – A former minority minister, Ejaz Alam Augustine, survived an assassinate bid earlier this week when he was coming to Lahore from Kasur.

Reports said Augustine, who is a Catholic and has served as human rights minister in Punjab, was travelling by a car along with his nephew when unidentified men, who were riding a bike, opened fire on them.

However, both remained safe miraculously in the incident, which occurred at around 8 pm on October 11.

The Kasur district police have registered a criminal case against unknown suspects after the former minister lodged a complaint.

Augustine told media that their vehicle was at a railway crossing when the assailants tried to intercept them.

“We drove past them hurriedly after sensing danger,” he said, adding that the bullets fired from behind could not hurt them.

Last month, Augustine along with a delegation of bishops and parliamentarians held a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and expressed his concerns over the safety of the Christian community in the country.