Momin Saqib applies for visa to watch India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Momin Saqib, the internet sensation, revealed on Thursday that he's taken the step of applying for an Indian visa with high hopes of witnessing the epic India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad this Saturday.

With eager anticipation, he shared, "After a seemingly endless wait, I've submitted my application for an Indian visa," making his intentions clear to support Team Pakistan in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

As an ardent cricket enthusiast, Saqib also expressed his optimism for a positive outcome, anticipating a remarkable journey ahead. He added, "I can't wait to soak up the electric atmosphere in the stadium and hopefully meet all of you very soon."