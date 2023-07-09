WATCH — Barbie's desi dream house is everything to die for!

With the release of Margot Robbie's Barbie inching closer, the Barbie fever among fans is getting stronger, thanks to the film's marketing team! From using all the pink paint in the world to letting Barbie enjoy her own place everywhere, the film is bringing Barbie dreams come true.

Most recently, Hollywood director Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated offering's team decided to build houses for Barbie in every country accordingly. Pakistan too was on the list and was given a Mattel styled haveli specifically made for the character when and if she comes to visit the country.

For the unversed, Mattel's Barbie always comes with a dream house that Gerwig used as an idea to do justice with the character in her film.

The pink haveli for the desi Barbie is definitely going to become a dream house for every Pakistani girl.

The film will be released on 21st July, 2023, in the United States.