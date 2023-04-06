Search

Lifestyle

Margot Robbie's Barbie: Here's the trailer, cast and everything you need to know

Noor Fatima 11:00 PM | 6 Apr, 2023
Margot Robbie's Barbie: Here's the trailer, cast and everything you need to know
Source: barbiethemovie

Not just Ken but everybody loves Barbie! With Greta Gerwig's latest directorial releasing trailers and teasers, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the lead characters, millions of people around the world are anticipating and eager to buy tickets to the comical masterpiece. 

When social media users realized that there won't be just one Ken and Barbie but multiple avatars essayed by a number of well-known actors in Hollywood, they were over the moon. Here's everything you need to know about the real-life animation of Mattel's Barbie. 

Who's playing Ken?

For lead, we have Ryan Gosling, and for other variations of Ken, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans are all set. Posters of all the handsome hunks' avatars are out and making all the hype.

The "Ken" doll

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Simu Liu

Scott Evans

Ncuti Gatwa

Who's the Barbie?

While Robbie is doing justice to Barbie's human version, singer Dua Lipa, actress Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, and others will also portray different versions. There is, however, one difference between Ken and Barbie, while the former is "just Ken," the latter enjoys a number of professions. 

The "Everything" Barbie

Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie

Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie

Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie

Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie

Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie

Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie

Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie

Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie

The latest posters also reveal other important characters listed below. 

Helen Mirren serves as the film's narrator

Will Ferrell playing a Mattel CEO

Michael Cera as Allan

Jamie Demetriou

Ariana Greenblatt

America Ferrera

Connar Swindells

The film will be released on 21st July, 2023 in the United States.

Watch the official trailer:

'Desi Barbie' celebrates diversity and multicultural beauty

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar turns 39: Watch her finest works here

11:53 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal perform Umrah, share heartwarming pictures

02:00 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi announce their marriage in a heartwarming post

08:55 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

New drama serial 'Mumkin' to feature Zaviyar, Hiba, Usama and Yashma

08:43 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Trailer of 'Dadal' starring Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider is out now

04:28 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali's 'Tere Bin' trends #1 on Indian YouTube

02:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Rabya Kulsoom reveals reason behind removal of dance video featuring ...

11:59 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th April 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 314.5 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.2 78
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: