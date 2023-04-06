Margot Robbie's Barbie: Here's the trailer, cast and everything you need to know

Not just Ken but everybody loves Barbie! With Greta Gerwig's latest directorial releasing trailers and teasers, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the lead characters, millions of people around the world are anticipating and eager to buy tickets to the comical masterpiece.

When social media users realized that there won't be just one Ken and Barbie but multiple avatars essayed by a number of well-known actors in Hollywood, they were over the moon. Here's everything you need to know about the real-life animation of Mattel's Barbie.

Who's playing Ken?

For lead, we have Ryan Gosling, and for other variations of Ken, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans are all set. Posters of all the handsome hunks' avatars are out and making all the hype.

The "Ken" doll

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Simu Liu

Scott Evans

Ncuti Gatwa

Who's the Barbie?

While Robbie is doing justice to Barbie's human version, singer Dua Lipa, actress Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, and others will also portray different versions. There is, however, one difference between Ken and Barbie, while the former is "just Ken," the latter enjoys a number of professions.

The "Everything" Barbie

Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie

Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie

Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie

Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie

Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie

Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie

Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie

Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie

The latest posters also reveal other important characters listed below.

Helen Mirren serves as the film's narrator

Will Ferrell playing a Mattel CEO

Michael Cera as Allan

Jamie Demetriou

Ariana Greenblatt

America Ferrera

Connar Swindells

The film will be released on 21st July, 2023 in the United States.

Watch the official trailer: