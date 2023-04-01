Court restricts Punjab’s caretaker govt to hand over state lands to Pakistan Army for farming

LAHORE – Lahore High Court has barred the Lands Directorate department of the Punjab government from handing over vast lands to the Pakistan Army for corporate agriculture farming.
The court order comes days after GHQ Land Directorate wrote a letter to Punjab chief secretary, Board of Revenue and agriculture, forest, livestock, and irrigation departments secretaries for allotting 42,724 acres in Kaloor Kot and Mankera tehsils in Bhakkar, 1,818 acres in Quaidabad and Khushab tehsils in Khushab, and 725 acres in Chichawatni tehsil of Sahiwal.
Judge Abid Chattha of Lahore High Court announced his verdict on plea filed by Ahmad Rafay Alam, remarking that points raised by the petitioner need consideration, directing respondents to submit a response.
The court maintained that the caretaker government cannot take major policy decisions and also declare the Feb 20 notification as illegal, null, and void. Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman is not vested with any power to sanction the said notification, the verdict reads.
In his petition, Alam maintained that constitutional mandate not allowed for Corporate Agriculture Farming.
Earlier, Pakistan Army got vast lands in "joint venture" aimed at increasing the crop yield and ensuring food security. “The army will play a role at the management level to make the project a success story. However, ownership of the land will continue to stay with the provincial government. The military will not get any profit or share in the revenue to be mopped from corporate agriculture farming,” per reports.
Under the project, state lands of the Punjab government, which are barren and under-cultivated, will be used for corporate farming. The locals would be made part of the project for modern and mechanized farming.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
