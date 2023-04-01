After Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenges NAB’s Toshakhana probe in IHC

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has challenged the anti-graft watchdog’s investigation in the Islamabad High Court.
The former first lady has joined her husband and populist leader in challenging NAB’s probe into the Toshakhana case including financial irregularities in the issuance of luxury vehicles to several public officeholders.
Bushra filed an application with court today on Saturday, challenging the notices issued by National Accountability Bureau in the case. In the petition, she urged the court to prevent the NAB officials from taking any disciplinary action against her.
Earlier, the former premier filed a similar petition in court, urging court to restrict NAB from converting inquiry into high level probe. PTI chief, who is facing flurry of cases, stated that he has not misused his authority to purchase gifts at throw-away prices and selling the same items.
In 2021, the country’s anti-graft watchdog started an inquiry into the Toshakhana case and recently issued notices to several individuals, including PTI chief and his wife, seeking their explanation.
Toshakhana case made headlines, with several politicians including Imran Khan being accused of abusing authority by taking gifts from state depository and not declaring it in assets.
Data shared by government revealed that Imran Khan received a Graff wristwatch worth a staggering Rs85 million, a pair of cufflinks valuing Rs5.6 million, a pen worth Rs1.5 million and a ring costing Rs8.75 million by paying one-fifth of the total amount which is around Rs20 million.
Two Rolex watches cost millions were retained by paying Rs294,000. He retained another wristwatch cost nearly a million after paying Rs0.33 million. In 2019, another watch valued at Rs1.9 million was retained after paying also half of the price.
In 2020, ousted PM retained the Rolex watch, valued at Rs4.4 million, by paying over Rs2 million. Khan’s third wife Bushra Bibi kept a necklace valued at Rs10 million, a bracelet worth Rs2.4 million, a ring costing Rs2.8 million and a pair of earrings assessed at Rs1.85 million by paying Rs9 million.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
