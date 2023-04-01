Search

After Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenges NAB’s Toshakhana probe in IHC

Web Desk 02:14 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has challenged the anti-graft watchdog’s investigation in the Islamabad High Court.

The former first lady has joined her husband and populist leader in challenging NAB’s probe into the Toshakhana case including financial irregularities in the issuance of luxury vehicles to several public officeholders.

Bushra filed an application with court today on Saturday, challenging the notices issued by National Accountability Bureau in the case. In the petition, she urged the court to prevent the NAB officials from taking any disciplinary action against her.

Earlier, the former premier filed a similar petition in court, urging court to restrict NAB from converting inquiry into high level probe. PTI chief, who is facing flurry of cases, stated that he has not misused his authority to purchase gifts at throw-away prices and selling the same items.

In 2021, the country’s anti-graft watchdog started an inquiry into the Toshakhana case and recently issued notices to several individuals, including PTI chief and his wife, seeking their explanation.

Toshakhana case made headlines, with several politicians including Imran Khan being accused of abusing authority by taking gifts from state depository and not declaring it in assets.

Data shared by government revealed that Imran Khan received a Graff wristwatch worth a staggering Rs85 million, a pair of cufflinks valuing Rs5.6 million, a pen worth Rs1.5 million and a ring costing Rs8.75 million by paying one-fifth of the total amount which is around Rs20 million.

Two Rolex watches cost millions were retained by paying Rs294,000. He retained another wristwatch cost nearly a million after paying Rs0.33 million. In 2019, another watch valued at Rs1.9 million was retained after paying also half of the price.

In 2020, ousted PM retained the Rolex watch, valued at Rs4.4 million, by paying over Rs2 million. Khan’s third wife Bushra Bibi kept a necklace valued at Rs10 million, a bracelet worth Rs2.4 million, a ring costing Rs2.8 million and a pair of earrings assessed at Rs1.85 million by paying Rs9 million.

In a first, Pakistan releases Toshakhana gifts record

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Daily Horoscope – 1st April 2023

09:03 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

