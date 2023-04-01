Shaan Shahid passes on family's filmmaking legacy to daughter Bahisht

Shaan Shahid is a Pakistani actor, writer, director and producer who has worked in numerous Pakistani films and television dramas.

He is considered to be one of the most talented and successful actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. He made his acting debut in 1990 with the film "Bulandi" and has gained immense popularity since.

With his extensive experience in the industry, Shahid has decided to pass on his legacy to his daughter Bahisht, believing that she has the talent and potential to surpass his own achievements in filmmaking. This decision has been met with interest and excitement from fans, who have been closely following the father-daughter duo on social media.

A recent video featuring Bahisht went viral on social media, drawing even more attention to the Shahid family. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any news or updates on the family and their upcoming projects. With the talent and passion for filmmaking running in the family, there is no doubt that the future holds great promise for the Shahids in the Pakistani film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

On the work front, he has appeared in several films, including War, Jugni, Yalghar, Zarrar, Sooha Jorra and Khuda Kay Liye.