Jannat Mirza extends support to Imran Khan in latest video

Web Desk 04:58 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)

TikTok star Jannat Mirza, the most followed celebrity on the social media app, is undoubtedly drop-dead gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks have made her a fan favourite.

The 21-year-old has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her fabulous style game. 

Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she discusses Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. She expressed her opinion that any discussion about Imran Khan is bound to lead to a fight and that there is no need to bring him up at all. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

The video has been well-received by her followers on social media and has garnered a significant amount of likes and shares.

On the work front, Jannat made her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi. 

