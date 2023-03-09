Search

Jannat Mirza is now the most followed Pakistani celebrity on TikTok

Web Desk 04:59 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
TikTok star Jannat Mirza, the most followed celebrity on the social media app, is undoubtedly drop-dead-gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks have made her a fan favourite.

Mirza has recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the most followed celebrity on TikTok, the widely popular short-form video hosting platform. With a staggering 22 million followers on her TikTok account, Jannat has cemented her place as one of the most prominent and successful social media personalities in the world.

Her popularity on TikTok can be attributed to her engaging and entertaining content that has captivated millions of viewers worldwide. Her videos, which feature a mix of lip-syncing, dancing, and comedy skits, have made her a household name among young social media users. Her success on the platform has also earned her a significant following on other social media sites such as Instagram and YouTube.

Jannat recently took to social media to express her gratitude towards her fans for helping her achieve this remarkable feat. She shared a screenshot of her TikTok account showing her impressive follower count and wrote a heartfelt message thanking her supporters for their love and support.

She wrote, "22 Million followers, that’s a huge achievement for me! Thank you so much, everyone. I love you all forever & ever.”

On the work front, Jannat made her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi. 

