Zoyaa Khan's flawless fashion sense stuns fans

Zoyaa Khan is a prominent figure in the Pakistani fashion industry, renowned for her captivating appearance and impeccable fashion sense. She has made a significant impact and earned a reputation as one of the most stunning models in the country.
Recently, Khan delighted her fans and followers by sharing a breathtaking photo on her Instagram account. The gorgeous model left her admirers awestruck with her mesmerizing beauty and flawless style. Along with the picture, she added a caption"Feeling Like I am Blessed ????"
She was seen flaunting a remarkable style statement as she rocked a pair of loose-fitting denim jeans paired with a trendy tortilla crop top. Her outfit was an absolute show-stopper, and she looked absolutely stunning in it. Zoyaa's effortless ability to blend two distinct styles was a true reflection of her creative prowess and unparalleled fashion sense.
She showcased her ability to mix and match different elements and create a perfect look that exuded both elegance and comfort. The overall effect was nothing short of spectacular, leaving her fans in awe of her fashion-forward approach.
Her fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and showered the style icon with praise and heart and fire emojis.
Zoyaa's journey to fame is a result of her unwavering commitment and determination. She has dedicated herself to her career as a fashion model and digital creator, tirelessly working to achieve her goals. Her success is a testament to her exceptional talent and passion for her craft, and she has rightfully earned a special place in the hearts of her fans. Her hard work and unwavering dedication have also earned her the respect of her peers, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the Pakistani fashion industry.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
