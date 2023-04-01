16 killed in stampedes for free flour as inflation reaches all-time high in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 16 deaths in stampedes occurred at different points since the government has started free distribution of flour bags as consumer price inflation has surged to all-time high level.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, in its report, said: “CPI inflation General, increased to 35.4% on year-on-year basis in Mar 2023 as compared to an increase of 31.5% in the previous month and 12.7% in Mar 2022”.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.7% in March 2023 as compared to an increase of 4.3% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in March 2022, it said, adding that prices of food, beverages and transport surged by up to 50 per cent.

It is highest even inflation on year-on-year basis recorded by the bureau since it started maintain the record of monthly inflation in the 1970s.

Annual food inflation in March was recorded as 47.1 percent and 50.2 percent for urban and rural areas respectively, according to the PBS. Core inflation, which is based on food and energy prices, stood at 18.6 percent in urban areas and 23.1 percent in rural areas.

In order to provide relief to masses, the government has set up flour distribution points across the country. Thousands of people throng to these centres to get flour bags.

At least 16 people, including five women and three children, have lost their lives in stampedes at such points in recent days while thousands of bags have been looted from trucks.

The South Asian country is reeling from an economic crisis with disturbed balance of payments and shrinking forex reserves. It has taken several measures, which caused inflation in the country, to revive the still pending IMF load programme.