Gold price decreases by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed downward trend on Saturday as per tola price dropped by Rs400 to Rs208,300 in Pakistan.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs343 to settle at Rs178,584.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity also declined by $12 dollar to close at $1969 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,270 per tola and Rs1,946.15 per 10 grams, respectively.