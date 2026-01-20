Pakistan Stock Exchange rockets past 188,000 amid hope of Policy Rate Cut

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange stormed into week with another electrifying surge, as benchmark KSE-100 Index smashed through the 188,000 barrier within minutes of trading on Tuesday.

By 9:40 am, the index stood at staggering 188,545.00, soaring 783.31 points (0.42%) as buying frenzy gripped major sectors. Heavyweight shares led the charge, with automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertiliser firms, oil and gas explorers, OMCs, and refineries seeing aggressive buying.

The biggest movers included ARL, MARI, OGDC, POL, PSO, SNGPL, MCB, NBP, and UBL, all shining green and pushing the index higher.

The market’s surge comes amid growing expectations of a policy rate cut at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting on January 26. Recent Treasury bill and Pakistan Investment Bond auctions have sent a clear message: monetary easing is on the horizon, and investors are rushing in to profit.

Monday’s session saw stock exchange close at another all-time high, powered by across-the-board buying, strong corporate earnings, and relentless rate-cut optimism. The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged 2,662.86 points (1.44%), closing at 187,761.69, adding fuel to the rally.

Despite local surge, global markets turned cautious. Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday as the US dollar weakened and US Treasury yields climbed to a 4-month high, amid renewed fears of a trade war escalation, triggering selling in US assets.