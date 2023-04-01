Search

Immigration

Web Desk 03:37 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Full emergency declared at Delhi airport; Here are the details

NEW DELHI - A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday, creating panic amongst the passengers.

The emergency was imposed after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft FX5279 suffered a bird hit minutes after take-off.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement that the cargo flight was involved in an air turnback due to a suspected bird hit at 1000 ft today.

“Delhi airport (DIAL) declared an emergency. Aircraft landed back safely. After inspection, it has been released for flight,” DGCA said in its statement.

The flight involving Boeing 777-200LR is scheduled to land at Dubai airport at 3.29pm. Bird-hit incidents are common in places where airports are surrounded by housing societies. Earlier on Thursday, nearly 22 flights were diverted from Delhi Airport due to bad weather conditions.

*More details to follow...

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Daily Horoscope – 1st April 2023

09:03 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

