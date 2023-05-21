'In Flames' cast attends Cannes Film Festival 2023

The Pakistani entertainment industry is brimming with immensely talented artists who have been making strides internationally in recent years.

Pakistan has successfully produced commercially viable cinema. Films like Joyland, Javed Iqbal (now titled Kukri) and Kamli have garnered international acclaim. The latest addition to this list is the film "In Flames", which has reached the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. "In Flames" is a captivating blend of horror and drama, boldly challenging patriarchy and societal norms while shedding light on women's rights.

Adnan Shah Tipu was spotted inside the auditorium, using hand gestures to convey his appreciation to the audience during the screening. The rest of the cast shared selfies and red-carpet photos on their Instagram Stories. The film received a standing ovation at Cannes, a testament to its powerful impact, as the makers proudly shared on their official Instagram handle.

Tipu expressed his gratitude to the audience while the film was being screened, appreciating the opportunity to showcase this thought-provoking work on such a renowned platform.

"It's An Honor To Present Pakistan at the Cannes Film Festival!!!! Alhumdulillah Alhumdulillah Alhumdulillah @jiraalifkhan" captioned the Bay Baak actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Shah Tipu (@adnanshahtipu_official)

Accompanying him was his wife, Hajra Khan, who shared numerous captivating pictures, adding an intriguing glimpse into their Cannes experience.

The cast also graced the Cannes red carpet, exuding glamour and excitement for the film's world premiere. They shared joyful moments, posing for photographs and expressing their gratitude for being part of such a prestigious event.

In Flames presents a gripping narrative centred around a mother and daughter whose lives are disrupted by the reappearance of figures from their past, both real and supernatural. Their existence becomes precarious, and they must rely on their bond to confront the menacing forces that threaten to consume them. This horror film delves into themes of women's rights and challenges patriarchal norms, delivering a thought-provoking and chilling cinematic experience.