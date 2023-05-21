SkyWings Aviation all set to launch Pakistan's first air taxi service

KARACHI – SkyWings Aviation, a private company, is all set to launch Pakistan's first air taxi service very soon.

This groundbreaking transportation option will provide convenience and accessibility to travellers, with online booking option to streamline the process.

Imran Aslam, the head of SkyWings Aviation, said the company has leased a DA 40 Diamond series model aircraft, which has now arrived in Pakistan for aerial tours. The state-of-the-art aircraft is equipped with a single engine and can comfortably accommodate four passengers at a time.

The primary focus of the air taxi service will be to offer emergency transportation to remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan from Karachi. Khan emphasized that the German-manufactured aircraft is capable of flying at an altitude of 2000 feet, reaching a speed of 160km per hour. To ensure ease of access, an app will be introduced for users to conveniently book the air taxi service.

The introduction of this innovative mode of transportation will revolutionise travel within Pakistan. The air taxi service will enable travellers to reach Gwadar in just three hours, and destinations like Nawab Shah and Swat Valley will also become easily accessible.

Additionally, these services will offer continuous flights of up to 11 hours with a single refuelling using Jet Fuel One.