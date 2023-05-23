Saba Qamar flaunts fitness finesse

A fitness freak, fashion icon, and talented diva are some of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s most prominent qualities. The 39-year-old actress, who hails among one of the entertainment fraternity's most sought-after artists, is also a true social media star who chooses to share a positive message on social media platforms.

Qamar's fitness goals tend to impress and inspire her millions of fans, as she keeps on sharing glimpses from her gym routine every now and then.

The Kaisay Tum Se Kahoon actress has a knack for sharing candid moments from her professional and personal life, and her recent post was no different. Working out hard in the gym, the Cheekh famed actress showed that she is definitely an ideal person to follow for all those wanting a healthy lifestyle.

Setting the bar higher in fitness goals despite her exhausting routine, the Fraud actress definitely prioritizes her health over everything. Most recently, the star shared a video of herself on her Instagram story working out in an athletic outfit.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.